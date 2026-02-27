Prescribed Fire Planned for Stones River National Battlefield

On Feb. ​28, wildland fighters with Stones River National Battlefield and the National Park Service’s Mississippi River Zone Fire Management Crew will conduct prescribed burns across 40 acres at Fortress Rosecrans and Redoubt Brannan. Some areas of the park will be closed during times needed to complete the burns. The visitor center and main park areas will remain open during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The goal of the burns is to promote the growth of native species, including grasses that stabilize the historic earthen fortifications throughout the battlefield. Fire will also recycle nutrients into the soil and help control invasive plants. The park will conduct burns only if the weather conditions fall within a narrow range that provides for the greatest safety and best smoke management.

Check the park’s website and Facebook page for daily updates on burn activities and site closures.

Fortress Burn 2026 photo description: Aerial map of the Fortress Rosecrans area in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with the prescribed burn unit outlined in a bold red boundary and shaded in translucent red. The highlighted area includes the Fortress Rosecrans earthworks and trail system within Old Fort Park. Surrounding landmarks labeled on the map include Lytle Creek to the north, Overall Street along the southern edge, Golf Lane to the west, the Fortress Rosecrans Greenway Trail, the Fortress Rosecrans Trailhead, the Overall Street Trailhead, Old Fort Park, adjacent tennis courts, and the Old Fort Golf Course. The red-shaded polygon shows the full extent of the planned burn area within the wooded park landscape.

Aerial map showing a prescribed burn unit outlined in bold red and shaded in translucent red near West College Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The highlighted area includes the Redoubt Brannan earthworks within Stones River National Battlefield. The burn unit lies south of West College Street and east of the West Fork Stones River. Surrounding landmarks labeled on the map include Brinkley Avenue, Military Park, and nearby commercial and industrial buildings. The red-shaded polygon marks the full extent of the planned burn area adjacent to the river corridor and roadway.

