Prepare for Extreme Cold Weather With These Tips from Middle Tennessee Electric

With the dangerously cold temperatures arriving tonight and remaining for several days, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages people to be prepared and take precautions to stay warm and safe while managing their energy costs. Below are some tips:

Use space heaters sparingly if possible. Space heaters are designed to heat small areas for a short amount of time, but long-term use can lead to significant energy consumption and cost. For safety, always plug space heaters directly into the wall and not a power strip. Do not place space heaters near curtains or other flammable materials and keep children and pets clear of them.

Set your thermostat between 65°- 68°and leave it alone. With temperatures this cold, your HVAC system must work harder for each degree you raise the thermostat. Every degree above 68° could add three percent to your electric bill. Maintain a steady temperature, even while sleeping.

Keep interior doors open and vents unblocked. This will improve air circulation and reduce hot or cold spots.

Keep your fireplace damper closed when not in use. Leaving it open allows cold air to enter and warm air to escape.

Always use generators and fuel outdoors. Generators should be kept at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages.

Retain indoor heat. Stay inside! Avoid opening exterior doors if possible and keep all window coverings closed to preserve heat. Consider shielding windows with additional coverings at night, like a sheet or lightweight blanket.

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 325,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon, and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,700 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, Wilson, and Davidson counties.

For more information, please visit www.mte.com.