Premier Radiology Opens 23rd Location In Middle Tennessee, 1st in Lebanon

In partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas, Premier Radiology has opened a new outpatient imaging location in Lebanon, Tennessee. This new freestanding outpatient center is the first of its kind in Lebanon, offering consumers cost-effective and high-quality diagnostic imaging services and interventional procedures in a growing city in Wilson County.

As the 23rd location of Premier Radiology’s outpatient diagnostic imaging network, this new location offers accessible and convenient x-ray, ultrasound, mammography, CT and bone density testing.

“We are excited to offer this first-of-its-kind outpatient imaging center in Lebanon,” said Ruth Portacci, Vice President of Joint Ventures & Chief Integration Officer for Ascension Saint Thomas. “Our commitment to our patients and communities is to offer more affordable and convenient alternatives to hospital based imaging. Our long-standing partnership with Premier Radiology is helping us achieve our goal of improving healthcare access in communities across Middle Tennessee.”

“We are proud to have the opportunity to serve the people of Lebanon and the surrounding communities,” said Jim Drumwright CEO of Premier Radiology. “As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary, Premier Radiology has always been committed to providing affordable, high-quality outpatient imaging services close to where our patients live and work.”

Location: 101 Physicians Way, Suite 113, Lebanon, TN 37090

Hours: Monday- Friday, 8am-5pm.

Contact Information: Phone: 615-467-1062 Fax: 615-695-5002