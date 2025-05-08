Prego Helps Parents Take on the End-of-School-Year Stress

May 6, 2025 – The end of the school year is a chaotic time for parents – between planning summer vacations, signing kids up for activities and juggling last-minute school responsibilities, finding time to prepare a family meal can feel impossible when everything feels like ‘GO, GO, GO!’. To help relieve this stress, Prego® is launching the #PreGOseason Meal Kit Giveaway, giving parents the chance to win a meal kit with all the ingredients for an easy, family meal delivered straight to their door.

For parents, it’s no surprise that May and June are some of the busiest months. In fact, a recent survey conducted by Prego found that:

79 percent of parents think May is just as busy as the holidays.

77 percent of parents say the end of school year period in May is the most stressful time of the year to meal prep for their family.

80 percent of parents confirm that everyday tasks and chores get in the way of preparing meals, while 74 percent say work gets in the way.

Now through May 20, parents can visit pregoseason.com to enter the #PreGOseason Meal Kit Giveaway. Simply select from five family-pleasing recipes using a variety of Prego sauces, including Creamy Cheddar Cheese, Creamy Tomato with Ricotta, Creamy Basil Pesto, Homestyle Alfredo and Traditional Italian.

One hundred winners will receive a #PreGOseason Meal Kit, packed with everything needed to make the recipe of their choice – including a jar of Prego sauce, the essential ingredient for a quick and flavorful meal, plus all the fresh ingredients to bring the dish together. Winners will also get a $100 Taskrabbit credit to help take a task or chore off their plate that may be getting in the way of dinnertime prep.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents U.S. & D.C. 18+. Ends 11:59 p.m. ET 5/20/2025. Void where prohibited. Official Rules https://fooji.info/pregoseasongiveawayrules.

