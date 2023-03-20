Preds Weekly Update for March 20, 2023: Previews and Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here.

Last Week

March 14th, 2-1 win vs Detroit Redwings (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

March 16th, 2-1 loss vs Chicago Blackhawks (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

March 18th, 3-2 overtime loss vs Winnipeg Jets (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

March 19th, 7-0 loss at New York Rangers (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

Well, that could’ve gone better…

Nashville came into the week with a chance to catch the Jets in the final wild card spot but the week just did not go the Preds’ way.

This was the only win for Nashville this week, and they had to work for it too. The end of the game got a little scary with the Red Wings making it a one goal game late, but Nashville was able to Hang on behind contributions from its major young prospects.

Nashville had a late push in this one but it wasn’t enough after the Preds put themselves in an inexcusable position after Chicago’s two goals went in as a result of a Fabbro own goal and a turnover in Nashville’s own end. That Blackhawks team at home was an opportunity lost by the Predators.

This was the big one with Nashville chasing the Jets for the final wild card spot as we reach the home stretch of the regular season. What started out as a golden opportunity turned into a missed one. Nashville gave up two separate one goal leads and to add injury to insult lost their Captain, Roman Josi, to an upper body injury.

A young team on the second game of a back-to-back after an emotional overtime loss while missing just about all your core leaders due to injuries was a recipe for disaster, and that is exactly what happened. The Preds allowed six goals on the Rangers’ first seven shots.

This Week

March 21st, at 6:00 at Buffalo Sabres (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

March 23rd, at 7:00 vs Seattle Kraken (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

March 25th, at 1:00 vs Seattle Kraken (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

March 26th, at 5:00 vs Toronto Maple Leafs (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

The status of Roman Josi moving forward will mean everything to this team. Making the playoffs is still doable, but Nashville’s remaining schedule is tough. After all the trade deadline moves, most had this team written off and to their credit, these Preds have found a way to have their name, even if slightly, in the playoff conversation. These young guys are the future of the organization and watching them navigate this last month of the season should show positive signs of things to come.

The Predators are now 34-26-8 with 76 points. That is 5th in the Central Division, 10th in the Western Conference, and 19th in the NHL.