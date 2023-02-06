Preds Weekly Update for February 6, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here.

Last Week

NHL All-Star Game and Skills Challenges

There wasn’t any Predators hockey last week due to the all-star break, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any Preds to watch. Juuse Saros continued to be superhuman, and represented Nashville well with some nice saves in the all-star games, and a goalie goal in the Tendy Tandem event.

That’s all from the 2023 All-Staros weekend! Win or lose we’re proud of our guy 💫 pic.twitter.com/t1UgjnPgoh — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 4, 2023

This Week

February 7th, at 7:00, vs Vegas Golden Knights (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

February 11th, at 11:30 a.m. vs Philadelphia Flyers (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

It’s a light week as teams get back into the swing of things for the back stretch of the season. Nashville won its last three games before the break and will look to keep the streak going Tuesday night against The Golden Knights before a midday matchup with Philly.

Filip Forsberg had this to say about the team’s mindset moving forward: