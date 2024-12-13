Preds Snap Skid With Win Over Stars



Ryan O’Reilly tallied twice in his 1,100th career game, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Dallas Stars by a 4-1 final on Thursday night at American Airlines Center. The result snaps Nashville’s eight-game winless skid and gives them their eighth victory of the season.

Tommy Novak and Zachary L’Heureux also scored in the triumph, and goaltender Justus Annunen made 35 saves to earn his first win as a member of the Preds in a satisfying effort.

Now, the Predators will head to Colorado with something to build on – a task that hasn’t been easy for Nashville, but one they’re eager to try again nonetheless.

Source: Predators

