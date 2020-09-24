The Nashville Predators went nearly 20 years without a player winning a major NHL award. Then in the last three seasons, they’ve taken home two of the toughest trophies in the sport.

First, Pekka Rinne won the Vezina Trophy in 2018, dominating the league from start to finish and pushing the Preds to a Presidents’ Trophy.

Then on Monday, Roman Josi won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the league, collecting 109 first place votes in a contest that wasn’t even all that close.

One award winning player is impressive. Two award winning players is a trend.

The final voting results for the Norris Trophy. Roman Josi received 109 first place votes.

