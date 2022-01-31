The Predators (27-14-4) are coming off of a win against the Kraken (14-26-4) and a tough shootout loss against the Oilers (22-16-2).

Roman Josi and Juuse Saros will be traveling to Las Vegas to represent Nashville at the All-Star game. Next Saturday, February 5th on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 PM is where you can tune in to the game. Josi replaced the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon. This will be his 4th appearance and Saros will be making his All-Star debut.

Bridgestone Arena will host the Canucks (19-19-6) Tuesday, February 1st for their last matchup before the All-Star break. The Preds sit at 2nd place behind Colorado (32-8-3) as they are on a red hot 10 game win streak. The Central Division remains the most competitive in the entire NHL as both of these teams stand at 1st and 2nd place in the Western Conference.