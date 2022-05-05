Spring Hill may be the home of the next Nashville Predators ice hockey and figure skating facility, according to a recent article by the Nashville Business Journal.

Nashville Business Journal reports that Predators CEO Sean Henry says that they are in talks with Williamson County, city of Spring Hill officials and Southeast Ventures, in regards to building a facility in the new June Lake development in Spring Hill.

June Lake is a 775-acre mixed-use development entirely in Williamson County and adjacent to I-65. June Lake will eventually comprise 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms. Construction began, in February, on the first 28 single-family homes in the new development. A new I-65 interchange, which entails an estimated 2.25-mile extension of Buckner Road – to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion – between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike, is also under construction and will help support the development of June Lake.

The Predators currently have two ice centers in Davidson County – at 7638 B Hwy 70 in the Bellevue community and 5264 Hickory Hollow Pkwy in Antioch. Both of these centers are sponsored by Ford and support ice hockey tournaments, figure skating competitions, hockey and figure skating lessons, camps and more. Nashville Business Journal says the potential new facility in Spring Hill will have two sheets of ice, like the Bellevue and Antioch centers.