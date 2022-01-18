The Predators (24-13-3) have now lost three games in a row and drop to second place in the Central Division.

Despite this fall in rankings they still sit in the top 3 of the entire Western Conference. The St. Louis Blues (23-11-5), who just defeated the Preds Monday night, are tied in the standings. After the 1st period, the game was tied 2-2 but the Blues pulled away and halted a comeback.

Throughout the last few games they have been outscored 13-7. The defense will need to be a point of emphasis moving forward. They are still in striking distance of the 1st seed but will need to improve on this aspect of the game.

The Preds hope to end this streak of bad luck as they have a homestand of 3 games this week. They will take on the Canucks (17-18-3), Jets (17-12-5) and Red Wings (18-17-5). Each of these games will be streamed on ESPN+ at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.