Preds Foundation Announces Lowe’s as Blueline Buddies Presenting Partner

Nashville, Tenn. (June 16, 2023) – The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub announced today that Lowe’s will become the official presenting partner of the Blueline Buddies program. The program, which was founded in 2017 by former Preds defenseman P.K. Subban, aims to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement by pairing a Metro Nashville Police Officer with a youth from a local organization at every Preds home game.

“Blueline Buddies is a unique program that has received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from participating officers and youth,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “We are excited to partner with Lowe’s and continue this initiative. It is our hope that we can enhance the relationship between law enforcement and youth through a fun experience at a Predators hockey game.”

The Preds partnered with the Metro Nashville Police Department to create Blueline Buddies and bring together police and local youth, forge relationships and break down barriers. The program experience includes a meet and greet with a Preds player before the game, a gourmet dinner and tickets to the game.

“Lowe’s is committed to making homes and hometowns better for all,” Lowe’s Regional Vice President Maribel Paree said. “We hope our partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation will help amplify the work Nashville Police are doing to forge relationships and break down barriers for our neighbors. When our people and communities are strong, so are we.”

Since its inception, Blueline Buddies has brought together over 200 underprivileged youth and law enforcement officers. To learn more about the program, please visit www.nhl.com/predators/community/blueline-buddies.

