Preds Fall to Ducks 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena

Steven Stamkos scored a milestone goal, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-1 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds now winless in their last four outings with the Ducks finishing off the season sweep.

The goal from Stamkos was the 578th marker of his career, good enough to pass Mark Recchi for sole possession of 22nd all-time in NHL history, but after that opening strike from the Preds, the home team was left searching for more the rest of the night.

The Predators will conclude their three-game homestand on Saturday night when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs before finishing a back-to-back set Sunday in St. Louis.

Source: Predators

