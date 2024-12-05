Preds Begin Road Trip With Loss to Maple Leafs



Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Jankowski found the back of the net, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 3-2 final on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The result sees the Preds drop their fifth straight outing (0-2-3) after they allowed three goals in the first 5:06 of the third period, the moment the game turned out of their favor.

The Predators will be right back on the ice tomorrow night in Montreal when they face the Canadiens at Bell Centre to conclude a back-to-back set, and they’ll be eager for a chance to make amends for Wednesday’s result.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email