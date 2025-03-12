Preds Beat Sharks to Start Road Trip

Kieffer Bellows scored the game-winner and the Nashville Predators defeated the San Jose Sharks by a 3-2 final on Tuesday night at SAP Center. The result sees the Preds sweep the three-game season series against the Sharks and extend their point streak against San Jose to 16 games overall.

Filip Forsberg and Steven Stamkos scored power-play goals for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 25 saves to propel the Preds to their fourth consecutive victory.

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Tuesday night from Saturday’s win with 11 forwards, seven defensemen and no healthy scratches. Forwards Michael Bunting and Zach L’Heureux both participated in Tuesday’s morning skate, but they remain on Injured Reserve.

Steven Stamkos scored his 577th career goal to tie Mark Recchi for 22nd place on the NHL’s all-time list.

