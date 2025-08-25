Predators to Host Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena

Nashville, Tenn. (August 25, 2025) – The Nashville Predators will host the Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

“We are extremely proud to be hosting this game for the third time at F&M Bank Arena and to see Predators hockey in Clarksville-Montgomery County,” F&M Bank Arena General Manager Kylie Wilkerson said. “This event serves as a thrilling beginning to the 2025-26 NHL season, and we are very honored to be able to utilize the event to assist our military community.”

The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the SOWF, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor. To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit specialops.org.

Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com, including tickets in the first row on the glass in select sections that allow access to F&M Bank Arena’s White Claw Lounge. Families enrolled in youth programming at the Ford Ice Centers will receive special ticket offers and discounts.

Tickets for the Predators’ four preseason home games are on sale and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! Place your initial payment to become Smashville Loyal today. To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.

Source: Nashville Predators

