Predators to Host Free NHL Draft Watch Party June 27, at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn. (June 24, 2025) – The Nashville Predators will host a Draft Watch Party on Friday, June 27 at Bridgestone Arena, inviting fans to experience the excitement of the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft live on FangVision in the arena bowl. The event is free to attend, with doors opening at 4 p.m. CT for Smashville Loyal members and 5:30 p.m.CT for the general public. Fans can reserve their ticket here.

The Watch Party, hosted by Nashville Predators in-arena personality Wayne D, will feature a variety of entertainment, including appearances and autograph sessions with Predators alumni, a live performance by Sam McCrary and The Mix, music from DJ Battle and a special visit from team mascot GNASH. Families can test their skills in the NHL Combine Zone, which will include a grip strength challenge, deke challenge, hardest shot, accuracy shooting and an agility course. Additional activities include the team’s used equipment sale, photo activations, giveaways provided by Regions Bank, a YeeHaw Brewing Co. Tailgate Zone and interactive golf simulators. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive an exclusive giveaway item.

Exciting elements added to the Watch Party include a Nashville Locker Room sidewalk sale featuring heavily discounted items, free popcorn and soda along with discounted concession offerings and a special VIP area for Smashville Loyal members located in the Lexus Lounge. Fans can also enjoy appearances from Predators broadcast talent, a live Draft broadcast from 102.5 The Game and the announcement of the three winners of the Preds Global Series trip to Sweden.

Fans at the Watch Party will have first access to the Nashville Predators 5th Pick Pack, which features access to five home games across October, November and December, plus an exclusive autographed item from our 2025 fifth overall draft pick. Packs start at $210.

The Predators could make a major splash in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, holding three selections at No. 5, No. 23 and No. 26. The Draft begins at 6 p.m. CT. For full details on the Draft Watch Party and to secure your 5th Pick Pack, visit NashvillePredators.com/Draft.

Source: Nashville Predators

