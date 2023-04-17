Predators Sign Michael McCarron to 1-Year Contract for 2023-24

Nashville, Tenn. (April 16, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Michael McCarron to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2023-24 season.

McCarron, 28 (3/7/95), completed his third season with the Predators in 2022-23, posting four points (2g-2a), 20 blocked shots and 75 hits in 32 games. He won a career-high 59.4 percent of his faceoffs in 2022-23, the best mark on Nashville among those who took at least 100 draws. The 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward also averaged a career-high 1:12 of shorthanded ice time, helping the Predators finish with the joint fourth-best penalty kill in the NHL this season at 82.6 percent. At the AHL level, McCarron suited up in 16 games for Milwaukee, recording six points (2g-4a) and a +4 rating.

Originally drafted by Montreal in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has skated in 158 career NHL games with the Canadiens and Predators, posting 26 points (11g-15a). In 2021-22, the Grosse Pointe, Mich., native established career highs in nearly every category with Nashville, including games played (51), goals (7), assists (7), points (14) and plus-minus (+10). During an AHL career that has featured 262 games with Milwaukee (57), Laval (115) and St. John’s (90), McCarron has picked up 141 points (58g-83a) and was named to the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic after posting a career-high 17 goals and 38 points with St. John’s. The veteran’s two-season junior hockey career (2013-15) was highlighted by a Memorial Cup title and spot on the tournament’s All-Star Team in 2015 with the OHL’s London Knights. A product of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, McCarron also competed in the 2013 World U-18 Championship and the 2012 World U-17 Hockey Challenge for the United States.

