Predators Sign Mark Jankowski to One-Year, $775K Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (March 13, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Mark Jankowski to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2023-24 season.

Jankowski, 28 (9/13/94), is skating in his first season with the Nashville organization and has eight points (5g-3a) in 32 games. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound center has also added 26 blocked shots, his most since 2019-20, and has dished out 31 hits, four shy of matching his career high set in 2017-18 and 2020-21. In the face-off circle, Jankowski has won 56 percent of his draws, the highest mark of his career and the second-best percentage on the Predators. Jankowski, who scored Nashville’s first shorthanded goal of the season on Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay, additionally sports a +2 rating in 12:15 of average ice time.

Originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski is in his seventh full professional season since making his League debut in 2016-17. He’s recorded 88 points (47g-41a) in 304 career NHL contests, the majority of which came with Calgary (208) during his four seasons with the Flames from 2016-20. Additionally, the Hamilton, Ont., native has appeared in 119 career AHL games, posting 107 points (49g-58a), including 56 (27g-29a) during his first season with Stockton in 2016-17, helping him earn a spot on the league’s All-Rookie Team and All-Star Classic roster. Jankowski, whose great-uncle is Hockey Hall of Fame member Red Kelly, also played four seasons at Providence College prior to turning pro from 2012-16.