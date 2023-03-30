Predators Sign Jake Livingstone to One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (March 29, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jake Livingstone to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season.

Livingstone, 23 (4/16/99), capped off a three-year career at Minnesota State University by being named to the All-CCHA First Team and claiming the conference’s Defenseman of the Year award for the second straight season. He earned the honors after establishing NCAA career highs in assists (27) and points (35) in 2022-23, his junior campaign; he also led all CCHA blueliners in assists (17) and points (22) during conference play. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound blueliner, who also served as an alternate captain, closed out his collegiate tenure with seven points (1g-6a) in his final four games, helping lead the Mavericks to the Mason Cup as CCHA Tournament champions and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to St. Cloud State in the opening round.

Undrafted, Livingstone enjoyed a decorated collegiate career while with Minnesota State, tallying 80 points (21g-59a) and a +52 rating in 111 contests. He amassed several accolades following a 31-point (9g-22a) sophomore season in 2021-22, including his first CCHA Defenseman of the Year and All-CCHA First Team honors en route to winning the first of back-to-back conference tournament titles. As a freshman in 2020-21, Livingstone was chosen to the WCHA’s All-Rookie Team the NCAA West Region’s All-Tournament Team after tallying 14 points (4g-10a) and a +15 rating. Prior to enrolling at Minnesota State, the Creston, B.C., native spent four seasons with the BCHL’s Langley Rivermen, where he posted 104 points (22g-82a) in 185 games. He was named Langley’s Most Valuable Player in 2018-19 and in the following season was selected to the BCHL’s Second All-Star Team.