Predators Sign Defenseman Jake Livingstone

Nashville, Tenn. (June 27, 2023) – Incoming Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jake Livingstone to a two-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Livingstone, 24 (4/16/99), signed with the Predators in March following a three-year career at Minnesota State University and made his NHL debut on April 6 vs. Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner went on to appear in four more NHL contests for Nashville, recording his first career NHL point (assist) on April 10 at Calgary. In five games, Livingstone averaged 15:27 of ice time, blocked 11 shots and dished out six hits.

Undrafted, Livingstone capped off his tenure with Minnesota State in 2022-23 by being named to the All-CCHA First Team and claiming the conference’s Defenseman of the Year award for the second straight season. He earned the honors after establishing NCAA career highs in assists (27) and points (35) in his junior campaign; he also led all CCHA blueliners in assists (17) and points (22) during conference play. Livingstone, who also served as an alternate captain, helped lead the Mavericks to the Mason Cup as CCHA Tournament champions and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. He amassed several accolades following a 31-point (9g-22a) sophomore season in 2021-22, including his first CCHA Defenseman of the Year and All-CCHA First Team honors en route to winning the first of back-to-back conference tournament titles. As a freshman in 2020-21, Livingstone was chosen to the WCHA’s All-Rookie Team the NCAA West Region’s All-Tournament Team after tallying 14 points (4g-10a) and a +15 rating.

Prior to enrolling at Minnesota State, the Creston, B.C., native spent four seasons with the BCHL’s Langley Rivermen, where he posted 104 points (22g-82a) in 185 games. He was named Langley’s Most Valuable Player in 2018-19 and in the following season was selected to the BCHL’s Second All-Star Team.

Source: Nashville Predators

MORE SPORTS NEWS