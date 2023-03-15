Predators Recall Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (March 14, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Michael McCarron to the Admirals.

Gravel, 31 (3/6/92), has appeared in 14 games with Nashville this season, registering an assist on Feb. 19 at Minnesota while adding 15 blocked shots and 16 hits. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has also played in 45 games for the Admirals in 2022-23, recording 13 points (2g-11a) and a +5 rating.

Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gravel made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with the Kings and has gone on to skate in 123 games, with his most recent action prior to this season coming in 2019-20 with Toronto. He’s also suited up in 318 career AHL contests, winning the Calder Cup in 2015 as a member of the Manchester Monarchs. Prior to turning pro, the Kingsford, Mich., native played four seasons for St. Cloud State University, captaining his team as a senior and helping the Huskies win the NCHC regular-season title in 2013-14.

