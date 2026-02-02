Predators Rally Late to Edge Islanders 4-3 at UBS Arena

January 31, 2026 — The Nashville Predators defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 at UBS Arena, with Roman Josi’s goal at 18:46 of the third period securing the victory. Nashville improved to 25-23-6 in front of 17,255 fans.

The Predators overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit to earn the road win.

Goaltending Battle

Juuse Saros earned the win for Nashville, making 27 saves on 30 shots for a .900 save percentage. Ilya Sorokin took the loss despite stopping 38 of 42 shots (.905 save percentage) in 58:50 of ice time.

Player Team Decision GA SA SV SV% TOI Juuse Saros NSH W 3 30 27 .900 60:00 Ilya Sorokin NYI L 4 42 38 .905 58:50

Nashville outshot New York 42-30.

Point Leaders

Filip Forsberg led Nashville with two goals, while Roman Josi and Matthew Wood each recorded a goal and an assist. Josi logged 29:15 of ice time and finished with five shots on goal.

Player Team G A PTS +/- SOG TOI Filip Forsberg NSH 2 0 2 +1 4 16:58 Roman Josi NSH 1 1 2 +1 5 29:15 Matthew Wood NSH 1 1 2 0 2 8:02 Mathew Barzal NYI 1 1 2 0 3 19:04 Matthew Schaefer NYI 1 0 1 0 3 23:25

Mathew Barzal recorded a goal and an assist for the Islanders, while Matthew Schaefer scored his 15th goal of the season.

Game Flow

The Islanders took a 2-0 lead on first-period goals from Barzal (1:29) and Schaefer (5:57). Forsberg converted a power-play goal at 9:59, assisted by Roman Josi and Steven Stamkos, to make it 2-1. Matthew Wood tied the game 2-2 at 12:53 with assists from Jonathan Marchessault and Tyson Jost.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau gave New York a 3-2 lead at 7:21 of the second period. Forsberg’s second goal at 14:11, assisted by Wood, tied the game 3-3.

Josi’s game-winner came with 1:14 remaining in regulation, assisted by Adam Wilsby and Erik Haula, marking his 10th goal of the season.

Nashville went 1-for-2 on the power play, while New York finished 0-for-3.

