Predators Rally Late to Edge Islanders 4-3 at UBS Arena

January 31, 2026 — The Nashville Predators defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 at UBS Arena, with Roman Josi’s goal at 18:46 of the third period securing the victory. Nashville improved to 25-23-6 in front of 17,255 fans.
The Predators overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit to earn the road win.
Goaltending Battle
Juuse Saros earned the win for Nashville, making 27 saves on 30 shots for a .900 save percentage. Ilya Sorokin took the loss despite stopping 38 of 42 shots (.905 save percentage) in 58:50 of ice time.
|Player
|Team
|Decision
|GA
|SA
|SV
|SV%
|TOI
|Juuse Saros
|NSH
|W
|3
|30
|27
|.900
|60:00
|Ilya Sorokin
|NYI
|L
|4
|42
|38
|.905
|58:50
Nashville outshot New York 42-30.
Point Leaders
Filip Forsberg led Nashville with two goals, while Roman Josi and Matthew Wood each recorded a goal and an assist. Josi logged 29:15 of ice time and finished with five shots on goal.
|Player
|Team
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|SOG
|TOI
|Filip Forsberg
|NSH
|2
|0
|2
|+1
|4
|16:58
|Roman Josi
|NSH
|1
|1
|2
|+1
|5
|29:15
|Matthew Wood
|NSH
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8:02
|Mathew Barzal
|NYI
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19:04
|Matthew Schaefer
|NYI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|23:25
Mathew Barzal recorded a goal and an assist for the Islanders, while Matthew Schaefer scored his 15th goal of the season.
Game Flow
The Islanders took a 2-0 lead on first-period goals from Barzal (1:29) and Schaefer (5:57). Forsberg converted a power-play goal at 9:59, assisted by Roman Josi and Steven Stamkos, to make it 2-1. Matthew Wood tied the game 2-2 at 12:53 with assists from Jonathan Marchessault and Tyson Jost.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau gave New York a 3-2 lead at 7:21 of the second period. Forsberg’s second goal at 14:11, assisted by Wood, tied the game 3-3.
Josi’s game-winner came with 1:14 remaining in regulation, assisted by Adam Wilsby and Erik Haula, marking his 10th goal of the season.
Nashville went 1-for-2 on the power play, while New York finished 0-for-3.
