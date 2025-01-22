Predators Rally from Early Deficit to Beat Sharks 7-5

The Nashville Predators overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat the San Jose Sharks 7-5 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night, powered by Jonathan Marchessault’s four-point performance (1G, 3A) and Filip Forsberg’s three points (1G, 2A).

San Jose jumped to a 4-1 lead in the first period, with goals from Celebrini, Kunin, Granlund, and Walman. Thomas Novak scored Nashville’s lone goal in the opening frame.

The tide turned in the second period when Fedor Svechkov and Justin Barron scored to cut the deficit to 5-3. The Predators then dominated the third period with four unanswered goals from Marchessault, Roman Josi, Nick Blankenburg, and an empty-netter from Forsberg.

Justus Annunen earned the win in relief, stopping 15 of 16 shots after replacing Juuse Saros, who allowed four goals on eight shots in the first period.

The victory improves Nashville’s record to 17-22-7, while San Jose drops to 14-30-6. The Predators’ offense showed its potential, converting on 2 of 5 power play opportunities and outshooting the Sharks 41-24.

Notable performers:

Marchessault: 1 goal, 3 assists

Forsberg: 1 goal, 2 assists

Novak: 1 goal, 2 assists

Josi: 1 goal, 1 assist, 6 shots

Source: Powered by Ai.

