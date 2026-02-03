On February 2, 2026, the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 6-5 at Bridgestone Arena in front of 17,159 fans. The Blues jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second period, but Nashville rattled off five unanswered goals to pull away, capping the night with four third-period scores.

Justus Annunen came in for Juuse Saros and shut the door the rest of the way, stopping all 13 shots he faced to earn the win.

Goalie Decision Goals Against Saves Save % Time on Ice Juuse Saros — 5 16 .762 23:55 Justus Annunen W 0 13 1.000 36:05

Ryan O’Reilly and Steven Stamkos each scored twice to lead the offense. Roman Josi added four assists to direct traffic from the blue line.

Player Goals Assists Points +/- Shots TOI Ryan O’Reilly 2 0 2 +2 2 20:52 Steven Stamkos 2 0 2 +1 2 19:06 Filip Forsberg 1 1 2 0 2 22:13 Michael McCarron 1 0 1 +1 4 16:45 Roman Josi 0 4 4 +2 1 23:35 Luke Evangelista 0 3 3 0 3 17:58

Nashville converted on one power-play opportunity, with O’Reilly scoring on a first-period hooking call against Tyler Tucker. The win moves the Predators to 26-23-6 on the season.

