Predators Preseason Home Game on September 30th Moved to 5 PM Start Time

From NHL.com

The Nashville Predators preseason game at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT puck drop.

Following that game, the Predators will depart for Europe to participate in the Global Series, making stops in Switzerland and the Czech Republic. The Predators will take on SC Bern – located in the hometown of Nashville Captain Roman Josi – on Oct. 3 at PostFinance-Arena, marking the team’s first-ever game against a non-NHL opponent. Nashville then travels to Prague, Czech Republic, for the start of the 2022-23 regular season, where it will play back-to-back games vs. San Jose at the O2 Arena on Oct. 7-8.