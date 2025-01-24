Predators Overpower Sharks in High-Scoring Battle, 6-5

Filip Forsberg scored twice while Brady Skjei collected three assists as the Nashville Predators defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-5 at SAP Center on Thursday night.

The Predators struck early with three goals in the first seven minutes. Nyquist scored on the power play at 3:58, followed by Novak at 4:52 and Forsberg at 6:53. San Jose answered with Duehr and Ferraro goals to end the first period 3-2.

Forsberg netted his second goal early in the second, followed by Stamkos’s power-play marker. The Sharks rallied with three straight goals, including Celebrini’s power-play tally, to tie it 5-5.

Svechkov scored the game-winner on the power play at 8:16 of the third. Annunen made 30 saves for Nashville.

The victory improved Nashville’s record to 18-22-7, while San Jose fell to 14-31-6.

Powered by Ai.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email