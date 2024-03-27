Predators Overcome Golden Knights in Exciting Come-From-Behind Win



March 26, 2024 – The Nashville Predators erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and Roman Josi scored in overtime to pull off a thrilling come-from-behind, 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The result saw Nashville extend their franchise-record point streak to 18 games (16-0-2) and their winning streak to six.

Nashville’s top line of Forsberg (1g-2a), Ryan O’Reilly (1g-2a) and Gustav Nyquist (1g-1a) factored heavily once more on Tuesday, combining for eight points against the Golden Knights.

Scoring in the second period, Forsberg reached the 40-goal mark for the second time of his career and became the first player in Predators history to record multiple 40-goal campaigns and multiple 80-point campaigns.

Josi’s overtime-winner was the defenseman’s third deciding goal of Nashville’s 18-game streak and gave him his 24th point (8g-16a) since the franchise-record run began on Feb. 17.

Tuesday’s overtime victory additionally bumped Nashville four points ahead of the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Wild Card race and moved the team to 21-15-1 at home with just 10 games remaining in the campaign.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News