Predators Hire Mark Borowiecki as Pro Development Coach

Nashville, Tenn. (July 2, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has hired Mark Borowiecki as a Pro Development Coach. In this role, the former Predators defenseman will work primarily on the development side with the team’s players in Nashville and Milwaukee (AHL) and will serve as a mentor off the ice. He will be based in Ottawa and will travel to Nashville, Milwaukee and team camps throughout the season.

“Mark’s presence and positive impact on our entire franchise was felt from the moment he chose to sign with us back in October 2020, and we are more than happy to welcome him back to the Predators in this capacity,” Trotz said. “During his time with us as a player, Mark had all the respect in the world from his teammates and was a mentor and role model on and off the ice, especially to our younger prospects. We’re grateful that Mark and his family wanted to remain a part of our organization following his retirement.”

Borowiecki, 33 (7/12/89), retired in May following a 458-game NHL career spent with Ottawa and Nashville from 2012-23. He played the final 83 contests of his career with the Predators from 2021-23, recording five points (5a) and 201 penalty minutes. In 2021-22, Borowiecki skated in 57 games for Nashville, leading team blueliners in hits with 196 and finishing fifth among all Predators in blocked shots with 79.

Originally drafted by the Senators in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Borowiecki made his League debut during the 2011-12 campaign and went on to record 51 points (15g-36a) in 375 games with Ottawa. He suited up in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games during his career, and his 1,760 hits from 2014-23 were the 10th-most among NHL players in that time span. Borowiecki also appeared in 185 career AHL contests with the Binghamton Senators, winning the Calder Cup in 2011 and earning a spot in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2012. Prior to turning pro, the Kanata, Ont., native spent three seasons at Clarkson University, captaining the Golden Knights during his junior year in 2010-11.