Predators Get Shutout in Loss to New York Rangers



On Sunday, the Nashville Predators suffered their most significant defeat of the season, losing 7-0 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. In the first period, the Rangers scored six goals on six consecutive shots, tying their franchise record for most goals in a period. This feat also made them the fourth team this season to score at least six goals in a single period.

Nashville’s Kevin Lankinen began the game as the goaltender but was replaced by Juuse Saros at 9:09 of the first period after allowing four goals on just five shots. Saros made 26 saves for the Predators throughout the rest of the game. Despite their efforts, Nashville was unable to recover from the early deficit and suffered their third consecutive defeat.

Notably, this was also the second time this season that the Predators have allowed seven goals in a single game. With this loss, their season record moved to 34-26-8.