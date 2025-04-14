Predators Fall to Golden Knights in Final Road Game of Season

Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net in his homecoming to T-Mobile Arena, but it wasn’t enough as the Nashville Predators dropped a hard-fought 5-3 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. The defeat marks the conclusion of Nashville’s road schedule for the 2024-25 campaign, with just two home contests remaining.

Defensemen Jordan Oesterle and Marc Del Gaizo also tallied for Nashville, who battled back to even the score in the final period. However, Vegas struck the decisive blow with under two minutes remaining, dashing the Predators’ comeback hopes.

Nashville returns to home ice for their season-ending homestand, hosting Utah on Monday before closing out the regular season against Dallas on Wednesday.

Source: Predators

