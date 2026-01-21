Predators Fall Short Despite O’Reilly’s Two-Goal Effort

January 20, 2026 — The Nashville Predators couldn’t overcome an early deficit, falling 5-3 to the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena before 17,159 fans. Despite Ryan O’Reilly’s two-goal performance and Filip Forsberg’s three-point night, Nashville was unable to complete a comeback after spotting Buffalo a 4-0 lead.
The loss drops Nashville to 23-22-4 on the season, while Buffalo improves to 27-17-5 with the victory.
Goaltending Battle
The Predators utilized both netminders in the contest, with Juuse Saros absorbing the loss before giving way to Justus Annunen in relief.
|Goalie
|Decision
|GA
|SA
|SV
|SV%
|TOI
|Juuse Saros (NSH)
|L
|4
|18
|14
|.778
|23:54
|Justus Annunen (NSH)
|–
|0
|13
|13
|1.000
|34:09
|Alex Lyon (BUF)
|W
|3
|34
|31
|.912
|60:00
Game Flow
Buffalo seized control early as Noah Ostlund scored twice in the opening period, with Konsta Helenius adding a third to make it 3-0. Tage Thompson extended the lead to 4-0 early in the second before Nashville mounted its response.
O’Reilly got the Predators on the board at 10:09 of the second period with assists from Forsberg and Brady Skjei. Forsberg cut the deficit to 4-2 less than two minutes later, with O’Reilly providing the helper.
Point Leaders
|Player
|Team
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|S
|TOI
|Ryan O’Reilly
|NSH
|2
|1
|3
|+2
|4
|20:42
|Filip Forsberg
|NSH
|1
|2
|3
|+1
|7
|19:38
|Konsta Helenius
|BUF
|1
|2
|3
|+2
|4
|14:43
|Peyton Krebs
|BUF
|1
|1
|2
|+2
|2
|12:31
|Noah Ostlund
|BUF
|2
|0
|2
|+1
|3
|16:58
O’Reilly completed his two-goal night at 9:30 of the third period, pulling Nashville within one at 4-3, but the Predators couldn’t find the equalizer. Peyton Krebs sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:14.
By The Numbers
Nashville outshot Buffalo 34-32 and dominated possession with a 63.8% Corsi percentage but struggled with finishing, converting at just 8.8% compared to the Sabres’ 15.6%. Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play, with all goals coming at even strength.
