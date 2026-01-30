Predators Fall in Overtime to Devils Despite Forsberg’s 20th Goal

January 29, 2026 — The Nashville Predators couldn’t hold a third-period tie, falling 3-2 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Nico Hischier’s goal just 42 seconds into the extra frame gave New Jersey the victory and dropped Nashville to 24-23-6 on the season.

Michael McCarron opened the scoring at 5:07 of the first period, assisted by Jonathan Marchessault and Cole Smith. Dougie Hamilton tied the game midway through the second period before Filip Forsberg restored Nashville’s lead with his 20th goal of the season at 1:34 of the third, assisted by Adam Wilsby.

Goaltending Battle

Goalie Team Decision GA SA SV SV% TOI Justus Annunen NSH OT Loss 3 35 32 .914 60:42 Jacob Markström NJD Win 2 29 27 .931 60:38

Jesper Bratt tied the game at 10:42 of the third period with an unassisted goal, setting up overtime where Hischier ended it quickly with his 18th goal of the season.

Point Leaders

Player Team G A PTS +/- SOG TOI Filip Forsberg NSH 1 0 1 +1 4 19:26 Michael McCarron NSH 1 0 1 0 1 16:28 Jonathan Marchessault NSH 0 1 1 0 3 15:14 Nico Hischier NJD 1 0 1 +1 7 26:09 Dougie Hamilton NJD 1 0 1 +1 5 20:43 Jesper Bratt NJD 1 0 1 0 1 20:51

Nashville struggled on special teams, going 0-for-3 on the power play while killing all three penalties. The Predators generated 29 shots compared to New Jersey’s 35 and posted a 48.9% Corsi percentage. Roman Josi led Nashville with 28:08 of ice time in the loss.

