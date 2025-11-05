Predators Fall in Overtime as Johansson Lifts Wild 3-2

November 4, 2025 – The Nashville Predators squandered a late third-period equalizer as Marcus Johansson netted the overtime winner at 3:38 of the extra frame, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 victory at Grand Casino Arena in front of 16,253 fans. The loss dropped Nashville’s record to 5-6-4 while Minnesota improved to 5-6-3 in a tightly contested Central Division matchup.

The Predators struggled on special teams throughout the contest, failing to convert on four power play opportunities while Minnesota capitalized twice with the man advantage. Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring at 10:44 of the first period on the power play, collecting his eighth goal of the season with assists from Jared Spurgeon and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Goaltending Battle

The netminders delivered strong performances despite the back-and-forth nature of the game. Justus Annunen made 21 saves in the overtime loss for Nashville.

Goalie Team Decision GA SA SV SV% TOI Justus Annunen NSH OT 3 24 21 .875 61:12 Filip Gustavsson MIN W 2 34 32 .941 63:03

Second Period Swing

Matthew Wood briefly leveled the contest for Nashville at 5:16 of the second period, finishing off a play set up by Michael McCarron and Tyson Jost. However, Minnesota regained the advantage when rookie defenseman Zeev Buium scored his third goal on the power play at 16:01, with Brock Faber and Marcus Johansson providing the helpers.

Scoring Leaders

Steven Stamkos forced overtime for the Predators with a crucial goal at 19:59 of the third period, assisted by Nick Blankenburg. The late equalizer sent the game to extra time, where Johansson became the hero with his sixth tally of the campaign.

Player Team G A PTS +/- S TOI Steven Stamkos NSH 1 0 1 +1 2 15:42 Matthew Wood NSH 1 0 1 +1 4 12:07 Nick Blankenburg NSH 0 1 1 +1 2 22:51 Marcus Johansson MIN 1 1 2 +1 0 15:14 Kirill Kaprizov MIN 1 1 2 0 4 25:14

Power Play Woes Continue

The game featured disciplined play from both sides with only six total penalties called. Nashville received four power play opportunities but couldn’t capitalize, while Minnesota made the most of their chances with the extra attacker. The Predators outshot the Wild 34-24 but couldn’t generate enough offense when it mattered, ultimately falling victim to Johansson’s overtime winner off a feed from Kaprizov and Brock Faber.

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email