The Nashville Predators entered Games 3 and 4 this weekend down 0-2 in their series with the Carolina Hurricanes and needing a miracle to even stay competitive.

Turns out they didn’t need a miracle, they just needed Juuse Saros, who stopped 52 and 58 saves in each of Nashville’s two home games in the series, helping the Preds even the series at two games apiece.

“He’s a stud,” Ryan Johansen said of Saros after the Preds’ 2nd double overtime victory on Sunday afternoon. “He’s a big part of our team’s success and our success right now in winning these last two games.”

Perhaps the understatement of the weekend from Johansen there.

First, Juuse Saros made 52 saves on Friday night, setting a franchise playoff record, and keeping the Preds alive long enough for Matt Duchene to coral a Roman Josi lob and put home the game winner with 5:06 left in the period.

Then on Sunday, Saros broke his own record with 58 saves in Game 4, including 17 saves in the two overtime periods alone. He preserved the 3-3 tie up until Luke Kunin put home the game winner with 3:50 left in the 2nd overtime.

