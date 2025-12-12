Predators Erupt for Seven Goals in Dominant Victory Over Blues

On December 11, 2025, the Nashville Predators delivered their most explosive offensive performance of the season, routing the St. Louis Blues 7-2 at Bridgestone Arena before a crowd of 17,159. Steven Stamkos recorded four goals to lead the Predators to their second consecutive victory, improving their record to 12-14-4.

The Predators wasted no time establishing dominance, with Stamkos netting two first-period goals to set the tone. Nashville’s offense continued rolling with four more tallies in the second period, building an insurmountable 6-2 lead before Michael Bunting added a power-play marker in the third.

Goaltending Performance

Goalie Team Decision Saves Shots Against Save % TOI Juuse Saros NSH W 24 26 .923 58:46 Jordan Binnington STL L 19 25 .760 40:00 Joel Hofer STL – 6 7 .857 20:00

Juuse Saros earned his 12th win with a solid 24-save performance, while Jordan Binnington struggled before being relieved by Joel Hofer midway through the game.

Offensive Explosion Powers Nashville

Stamkos’s four-goal performance marked the first time a Nashville player recorded four tallies in a single game this season, converting on 44.4% of his nine shot attempts. Luke Evangelista contributed three assists while Fedor Svechkov, Matthew Wood, Roman Josi, and Nick Blankenburg each registered two-point nights.

Point Leaders

Player Team Goals Assists Points +/- Shots Steven Stamkos NSH 4 0 4 +4 9 Luke Evangelista NSH 0 3 3 +2 3 Fedor Svechkov NSH 0 2 2 +4 1 Matthew Wood NSH 0 2 2 +4 0 Roman Josi NSH 0 2 2 +3 4 Philip Broberg STL 0 2 2 0 3

Game Flow

Nashville controlled from the opening faceoff. Stamkos opened scoring at 8:22 of the first period, then added his second goal less than three minutes later. The Predators extended their lead to 6-1 through the second period with goals from Ryan O’Reilly, Filip Forsberg, and two more from Stamkos. The Blues managed only two goals from Hugh McGing and Robert Thomas.

Nashville finished 1-for-3 on the power play while successfully killing all three Blues power plays. With the victory, Nashville continues building momentum as they look to climb back toward .500, while the Blues fell to 11-14-7.

