Predators Edge Islanders in Shootout Thriller

January 8, 2026 – The Nashville Predators secured a hard-fought 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at Bridgestone Arena, with Filip Forsberg delivering the decisive goal in the skills competition before a crowd of 17,159.

In a defensive battle that saw both teams struggle to generate offense through regulation and overtime, the Predators extended their recent success at home with a gritty performance that showcased resilience and stellar goaltending.

Goaltending Excellence

Both netminders delivered exceptional performances in a game defined by defensive structure and timely saves.

Goalie Team Decision Saves Shots Against Save % TOI Juuse Saros NSH W 30 31 .968 65:00 David Rittich NYI OTL 26 27 .963 65:00

Saros was particularly sharp in the shootout, denying three consecutive Islanders attempts after Forsberg’s successful conversion to secure the victory for Nashville.

Defensive Stalemate Through Regulation

The game remained scoreless until the second period, when Simon Holmström broke through for the Islanders at 12:14, assisted by Scott Mayfield and Mathew Barzal. The Predators responded late in the frame with Ryan O’Reilly’s shorthanded marker at 19:19, assisted by Cole Smith, sending the contest to overtime tied 1-1.

Key Contributors

The game’s point producers made crucial contributions in the tight-checking affair.

Player Team Goals Assists Points +/- Shots TOI Ryan O’Reilly NSH 1 0 1 0 1 23:52 Simon Holmström NYI 1 0 1 +1 4 16:10 Cole Smith NSH 0 1 1 +1 2 15:17 Scott Mayfield NYI 0 1 1 +1 0 17:01 Mathew Barzal NYI 0 1 1 0 2 24:51

O’Reilly’s shorthanded tally proved vital in erasing the Islanders’ lead, while his shootout attempt opened the door for Forsberg’s heroics.

The victory improves Nashville’s record to 20-19-4, while the Islanders fall to 24-15-5 despite their strong road effort. Roman Josi led all Predators skaters with 23:11 of ice time, while Matthew Schaefer paced the Islanders at 28:53.

