Predators Beat Wild 6-2 on Saturday

Filip Forsberg tallied twice, and the Nashville Predators scored a season-high six goals to defeat the Minnesota Wild by a 6-2 final on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds their third straight victory and a three-game win streak for the first time since October.
Forsberg’s power-play goal in the opening period was his 81st career goal on the man advantage – a Preds franchise record – while Colton Sissons, Steven Stamkos, Fedor Svechkov and Brady Skjei also scored for Nashville on an emotional night in the Music City.
The Predators will conclude their five-game homestand on Tuesday when San Jose comes to town before jetting off to California to finish a home-and-home set with the Sharks.
Source: Nashville Predators
