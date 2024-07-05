Predators Agree to Terms with Four Free Agents

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has agreed to terms with the following players:

• Forward Vinnie Hinostroza to a two-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level

• Forward Jake Lucchini to a two-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level

• Defenseman Nick Blankenburg to a two-year contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level that is two-way in 2024-25 and one-way in 2025-26

• Goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level

Hinostroza, 30 (4/3/94), recorded three points (1g-2a) in 14 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023-24. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of Chicago, Ill., spent the majority of the past season (42 GP) with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, amassing 35 points (16g-19a), the most among team forwards. Originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2012 Draft, Hinostroza has skated in 374 career NHL games, recording 151 points (54g-97a).

Lucchini, 29 (5/29/95), posted five points (2g-3a) in a career-high 40 games for the Minnesota Wild in 2023-24. He also played in 30 games for the AHL’s Iowa Wild last season, notching 23 points (11g-12a) and finishing fourth on his team in power-play goals (4). Undrafted, the 6-foot, 181-pound native of Trail, B.C., has played in 267 career AHL games with Iowa, Belleville, Laval and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 160 points (70g-90a) across parts of seven seasons.

Blankenburg, 26 (5/12/98), played in 12 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, scoring one goal and adding 21 hits and 15 blocked shots. He’s appeared in 55 career NHL games, all with Columbus, since 2021-22, owning six goals and 18 points. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound native of Washington, Mich., also had 13 points (3g-10a) in 24 games at the AHL level with Cleveland in 2023-24. He captained the University of Michigan as a senior in 2021-22 and skated for the United States at the 2022 World Championship.

Murray, 26 (2/2/98), owned a 14-15-2 record, 3.02 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 31 games for the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2023-24. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of St. Albert, Alta., also played in one NHL game for the Dallas Stars last season, recording a 23-save shutout on Jan. 8 at Minnesota. Undrafted, Murray is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career NHL starts with Dallas; he is 37-26-7 with a .907 save percentage and five shutouts in 71 career AHL contests with Texas.

Source: Predators

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email