Predators Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2026 NHL Draft From Carolina

Nashville, Tenn. (March 7, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired Carolina’s own fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Hurricanes in exchange for forward Mark Jankowski.

Nashville now owns nine selections in the 2026 NHL Draft – two in the second, fourth and fifth rounds and one in the first, third and seventh rounds. Over the next three NHL Drafts, the Predators currently hold 14 picks in the first three rounds, including three first-round and two second-round selections in the 2025 NHL Draft.

