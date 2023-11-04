Pre-Order Thanksgiving Pies from Papa C Pies for a Delectable Holiday Table

‘Tis the season for holiday feasting! Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we’re ready to serve up the best pie flavors for your holiday table. From delectably sweet to superbly savory, Papa C Pies has the perfect fall menu of pies to feature on your Thanksgiving table.

There’s so much to do over the holiday season! Save yourself time and effort by ordering a selection of Thanksgiving pies from Papa C Pies for the ultimate holiday table. Your guests will love our inspired traditional recipes, and you’ll love the convenience of checking dessert off your to-do list. Explore our impeccable selection of sweet and savory Thanksgiving pies:

Pumpkin and Pumpkin Praline

Nothing says Thanksgiving quite like a classic Pumpkin Pie. At Papa C Pies, we offer traditional Pumpkin with warming spices and beautifully piped whipped cream. For a twist on an old favorite, try our Pumpkin Praline! We top pumpkin pie with a gorgeous brown sugar pecan filling for extra decadence.

Southern Pecan

With pecans straight from Georgia, you can’t get a more traditional Thanksgiving pie than our Southern Pecan pie. This recipe features the perfect blend of pecan crunch, warm brown sugar flavor, vanilla, and a dash of Kentucky bourbon.

Apple and Cherry

Fruit pies add some lovely tart freshness to the holiday dessert table. Our Apple Pie is the flagship recipe at Papa C Pies, passed down through generations from our Grandma Elsie Mae. As another holiday classic, our Cherry Pie combines the flavors of tart cherries, cinnamon, and almond extract for the ultimate holiday treat.

Chicken Pot Pie

Savory pies give you flexibility in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season! Adding a Chicken Pot Pie to your Thanksgiving pie order can replace one of the many dishes you need to prepare for your holiday spread. It can also be the perfect snack to keep hungry guests happy around lunchtime as they watch football and enjoy time together.

Quiche

When you wake up on Thanksgiving morning to start prepping your turkey, slide one of Papa C Pies Quiches right into the oven for a breakfast that gives you energy for the long day ahead!

We offer a variety of delicious quiches that fit right into the festive flavors of the holiday and will keep you and your family cozy as you come together to prepare the meal. With flavors like Roasted Red Pepper & Sausage and Spinach & Bacon, there’s a flavor of quiche for everyone to enjoy!

Pre-Order Thanksgiving Pies Today!

Cross one item off your holiday to-do list and pre-order your Thanksgiving pies from Papa C Pies today! The earlier you place your order, the easier your holiday planning will be. Our full menu of pie flavors can be found online, giving you many options for the perfect dessert at your holiday table.

Papa C Pies is located at 99 Seaboard Lane in Brentwood. Our bakery is open Monday through Saturday for pickup, and we even have a drive-through window for your convenience! Short on time? Many of our pies can scheduled for delivery and shipping!

