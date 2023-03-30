Prayer Vigil for Evelyn Dieckhaus to be Held Thursday Night in Franklin

Evelyn Dieckhaus was one of the six victims of The Covenant School shooting on Monday, March 27 in Nashville.

Her mother Katy is an employee at High Hopes in Franklin. The community has asked how they can support her family in this time of grief.

A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday, March 30th at 6:45 pm in the High Hopes parking lot at 301 High Hopes Court, Franklin.

High Hopes will be collecting cards and gift cards for the family, you may leave them in a basket at the High Hopes lobby.

Make a donation to the GoFundMe created for the family to cover funeral costs and other expenses during this time.