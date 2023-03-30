Prayer Vigil for Evelyn Dieckhaus to be Held Thursday Night in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1

Evelyn Dieckhaus was one of the six victims of The Covenant School shooting on Monday, March 27 in Nashville.

Her mother Katy is an employee at High Hopes in Franklin. The community has asked how they can support her family in this time of grief.

A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday, March 30th at 6:45 pm in the High Hopes parking lot at 301 High Hopes Court, Franklin.

High Hopes will be collecting cards and gift cards for the family, you may leave them in a basket at the High Hopes lobby.

Make a donation to the GoFundMe created for the family to cover funeral costs and other expenses during this time.

Previous articleMan Wanted for Using Fake ID to Withdraw Money at Smyrna Bank
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here