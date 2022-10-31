Powerball to Hold $1 Billion Drawing on Halloween Night

Powerball® players are in for a treat this Halloween! The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1 billion with a cash option of $497.3 million for the next drawing on Monday, Oct. 31.

“This is only the second time that Powerball’s advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “While playing for a jackpot of this magnitude is exciting, please remember to play responsibly.”

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The next Powerball drawing will take place at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 31. Ticket sale cut-off times vary by jurisdiction, but typically occur 1-2 hours before the scheduled drawing.

Monday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize so far this year. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in last Saturday’s drawing, Powerball players won more than $38 million in lower-tier cash prizes. Big winners include six tickets (CA-2, MD, MI-2, TX) that each won a $1 million prize and a ticket in Florida that won a $2 million prize. There were also 80 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 17 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1 Billion (est.) – Oct. 31, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO