Powerball Jackpot Swells to $443 Million

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $443 million for the Saturday, March 2, 2024 drawing. This exciting sum is sure to attract a lot of players hoping to strike it rich. Remember, playing the lottery should be done responsibly and within your means.The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $210.3 million.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 numbers were 16, 26, 29, 38, 50, and Powerball 6.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87. The odds presented here are based on a $2 play (rounded to two decimal places).

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

Rank Prize Date Lottery 1 $2.040 Billion Nov. 7, 2022 California 2 $1.765 Billion Oct. 11, 2023 California 3 $1.586 Billion Jan. 13, 2016 California

Florida

Tennessee 4 $1.080 Billion July 19, 2023 California 5 $842.4 Million Jan. 1, 2024 Michigan 6 $768.4 Million Mar. 27, 2019 Wisconsin 7 $758.7 Million Aug. 23, 2017 Massachusetts 8 $754.6 Million Feb. 6, 2023 Washington 9 $731.1 Million Jan. 20, 2021 Maryland 10 $699.8 Million Oct. 4, 2021 California