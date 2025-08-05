Powerball Jackpot Soars to $449 Million for Wednesday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues its impressive climb. No winner claimed the grand prize in Monday’s drawing, and the estimated jackpot now reaches $449 million for the upcoming Wednesday, August 7, 2025, drawing. The cash value option is approximately $203.9 million, providing winners with a substantial lump-sum alternative to the annuity payments.

Recent Drawing Results

The most recent Powerball drawing was held on Monday, August 5, 2025, with an estimated jackpot of $426 million and a cash value of $193.5 million. The winning numbers were 8, 9, 19, 31, 38, and the Powerball was 21. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

No players matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, allowing the prize to roll over and grow to the current $449 million level. However, there were several significant winners across multiple states, including one Match 5 + Power Play winner in Texas who claimed $2 million, and Match 5 winners in Pennsylvania and Vermont who each won $1 million.

