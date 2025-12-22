Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.6 Billion for Monday Drawing

The Powerball® holiday jackpot streak continues! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn last night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $1.60 billion for Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $735.3 million.

Monday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

“Powerball is giving players a chance to dream bigger than ever this holiday season,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “Every ticket sold not only offers the chance at a life-changing prize but also supports important public programs and services in communities nationwide. We encourage everyone to enjoy the thrill responsibly.”

The jackpot rolled last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 4, 5, 28, 52, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play® multiplier was 3.

Although there was no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as many tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing.

Nationwide, eight tickets matched all five white balls. The winning Match 5 tickets were sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan (2), New Hampshire and Ohio. The Match 5 prize is a set cash prize of $1 million in all jurisdictions except California, where prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

The drawing also produced 112 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 22 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

In the Double Play® drawing, a ticket in New Jersey won a $500,000 prize after matching all five black balls. Double Play is a $1 add-on feature that allows players to player their Powerball numbers, again, in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. The Double Play drawing is live streamed on Powerball.com following the main Powerball drawing.

Monday’s Powerball drawing will be the 46th in the current jackpot run – a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

This marks only the second time in Powerball history that the game has produced back-to-back jackpots exceeding $1 billion. The only other occurrence was in 2023, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on July 19, followed by a $1.765 billion jackpot on Oct. 11. Both jackpots were won in California.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.60 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $735.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball® tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $37 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Record U.S. Lottery Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Powerball – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.787 Billion – Powerball – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Powerball – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.602 Billion – Mega Millions – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.60 Billion est. – Powerball – Dec. 22, 2025 $1.586 Billion – Powerball – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.537 Billion – Mega Millions – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 Billion – Mega Millions – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 Billion – Mega Millions – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.326 Billion – Powerball – April 6, 2024 – OR

Source: TN Lottery

