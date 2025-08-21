Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $700 Million for Saturday, August 23

Here we go again! Wednesday night’s Powerball $643 million drawing came and went without anyone hitting the jackpot, pushing this Powerball monster prize to an incredible $700 million for Saturday’s drawing on August 23, 2025. If you take the cash option, you’re looking at about $316 million.

Recent Drawing Results

Wednesday’s drawing on August 20, 2025 had a jackpot worth $643 million with a cash value of $290.6 million. The winning numbers were 31, 59, 62, 65, 68, and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

Still no jackpot winner, but there were some nice payouts for those who came close! Three lucky players matched all five regular numbers – two from Michigan and Oklahoma each won $1 million, while a player in Tennessee who added Power Play scored $2 million. Not bad for missing just one number!

