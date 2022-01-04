The POWERBALL® jackpot rolled into top ten territory after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 5 drawing currently stands at an estimated $575 million – the 9th largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot has a cash value of $409.3 million.

The winning numbers in the Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 Powerball drawing were white balls 2, 13, 32, 33, and 48. The Powerball number was 22.

In Monday’s drawing, more than 1.8 million tickets won lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million. Some of the top-winning tickets included two Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Connecticut and Texas. There was also a winning Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Montana.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize. That jackpot ranked as the 5th largest in Powerball history and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

8. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

9. Est. $575 Million – Jan. 5, 2022

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX