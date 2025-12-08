Powerball Jackpot Reaches $875 Million for December 8 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $875 million for the Monday, December 8, 2025 drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s draw. The cash value for Monday’s drawing stands at $403.6 million.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers from the Saturday, December 6, 2025 drawing were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, and Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

While no ticket claimed the grand prize, one player in New Jersey matched all five white balls with the Power Play option to win $2 million. Three additional tickets matched all five white balls without Power Play to win $1 million each, with those tickets sold in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

Cash Value and Payment Options

Winners who claim the $875 million jackpot can choose between two payment options. The annuity option provides the full $875 million paid out over 30 years in graduated payments that increase by 5% annually. The lump sum cash option offers an immediate one-time payment of $403.6 million before taxes.

For complete game rules, prize information, and to watch the live drawing, visit https://www.powerball.com/.

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email