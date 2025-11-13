Powerball Jackpot Reaches $546 Million for Saturday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues its climb after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $546 million for the upcoming drawing on Saturday, November 16, 2025.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, were 29, 39, 43, 51, and 65, with Powerball number 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. While no one claimed the jackpot, two tickets sold in New Jersey and Virginia matched all five white balls to win $1 million each.

Cash Value and Payment Options

The estimated $546 million jackpot comes with a cash option valued at approximately $255 million. Winners can choose between receiving the full jackpot amount paid out in 30 graduated annual installments that increase by 5% each year, or opting for the lump sum cash payment. The annuity option provides the advertised jackpot amount, while the cash option offers immediate access to the present value of the prize.

